Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1,370.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $322.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.16 million. equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

