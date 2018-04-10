American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Insider John B. Berding Sells 5,285 Shares

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $600,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,508. The company has a market cap of $9,697.68, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,850,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,463,000 after acquiring an additional 106,980 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,294,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,518,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

