Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $906,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,469.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 932,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,181. The stock has a market cap of $14,704.13, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

