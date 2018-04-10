Stephen Sadler Sells 3,300 Shares of Enghouse Systems Ltd. (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (TSE:ENGH) insider Stephen Sadler sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.65, for a total transaction of C$223,245.00.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Stephen Sadler sold 2,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Stephen Sadler sold 4,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total transaction of C$307,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Stephen Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$340,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Stephen Sadler sold 15,700 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.26, for a total transaction of C$1,071,682.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Stephen Sadler sold 10,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total transaction of C$672,500.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 18,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,255,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Stephen Sadler sold 16,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total transaction of C$1,029,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Stephen Sadler sold 9,900 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total transaction of C$613,800.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Stephen Sadler sold 2,100 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total transaction of C$130,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Stephen Sadler sold 33,600 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total transaction of C$2,083,200.00.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$66.79. 9,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,692. Enghouse Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$49.31 and a 12-month high of C$68.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/insider-selling-enghouse-systems-limited-engh-insider-sells-c223245-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.