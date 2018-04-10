Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director John M. Schultz Sells 2,000 Shares

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John M. Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $63,560.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $60,060.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $64,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $67,700.00.

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 90,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $745.72, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $36.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.71%. analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 507,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 255,865 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 352.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

