Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare (MOH) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $16,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $19,385.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $18,042.50.

MOH stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 774,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,742. The stock has a market cap of $4,818.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,334,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.5% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 731,992 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $128,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 420,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,577,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

