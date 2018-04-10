Insider Selling: New Relic (NEWR) Insider Sells 333 Shares of Stock

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) insider James R. Gochee sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $25,274.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. 283,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,606. The company has a market cap of $4,093.79, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.64. New Relic has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on New Relic from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

