Insider Selling: Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Director Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,976.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRLB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,155. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $3,107.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

