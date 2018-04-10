Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (QNST) CFO Sells 22,929 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $313,898.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,945.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,405. The firm has a market cap of $572.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 48.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1,230.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 21.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

