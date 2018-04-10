Ross Stores (ROST) VP Sells $392,807.80 in Stock

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $392,807.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,044. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $29,331.35, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 338.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ross Stores (ROST) VP Sells $392,807.80 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/insider-selling-ross-stores-inc-rost-vp-sells-392807-80-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.