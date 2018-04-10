George Wadsworth Sells 3,487 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director George Wadsworth sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.93, for a total value of C$27,651.91.

George Wadsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, George Wadsworth sold 10,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$84,100.00.

TSE SES traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,123. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of C$679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.13 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

