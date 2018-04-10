Charles B. Ammann Sells 2,250 Shares of Semtech (SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $86,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMTC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,459. Semtech has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2,720.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 339,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Semtech to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

