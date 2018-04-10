Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Insider Mohan Maheswaran Sells 2,500 Shares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $98,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Mohan Maheswaran sold 7,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $230,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mohan Maheswaran sold 22,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $743,380.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 22,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $717,860.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 11,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $386,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $97,450.00.

SMTC stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. 1,219,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2,720.71, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. Semtech has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 14,009.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

