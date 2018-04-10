Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Chairman Sells $6,484,723.20 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYK opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,133.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Stryker from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stryker to a “market perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,159,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,842,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,945,000 after buying an additional 296,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,393,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Chairman Sells $6,484,723.20 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/insider-selling-stryker-co-syk-chairman-sells-6484723-20-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.