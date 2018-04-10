Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells $299,000.00 in Stock

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. 2,688,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,168.99, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Sysco has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sysco will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,798,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 925,982 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,092,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,578,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 457,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sysco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sysco from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

