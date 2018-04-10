TPI Composites (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,155,259.66 in Stock

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $1,155,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TPIC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,191. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $767.18, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

