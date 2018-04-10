Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Insider Sells C$25,607.78 in Stock

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) insider Dawn Amanda Sweany sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$25,607.78.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.77 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). Trican Well Service had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of C$280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Insider Sells C$25,607.78 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/insider-selling-trican-well-service-ltd-tcw-insider-sells-c25607-78-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.