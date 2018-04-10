Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CFO Sells $610,800.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,568,095.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 138,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,722. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.43, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Instructure by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Instructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INST shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Instructure to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on Instructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

