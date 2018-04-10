Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Maxim Group

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTEC. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on Intec Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.28, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.25. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.80.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). research analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $8,607,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

