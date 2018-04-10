Intel Co. (INTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,292,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326,813. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $230,412.48, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intel Co. (INTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/intel-co-intc-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.