Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. UBS upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.79.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.55 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,751.72, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $3,623,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

