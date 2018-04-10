Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) CEO Mark Pruzanski Acquires 7,812 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) CEO Mark Pruzanski acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $499,968.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1,802.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.81.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($1.04). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,055,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 181,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) CEO Mark Pruzanski Acquires 7,812 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-ceo-mark-pruzanski-acquires-7812-shares.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.