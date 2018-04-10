Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Major Shareholder Francesco Micheli Acquires 390,625 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) major shareholder Francesco Micheli purchased 390,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,802.36, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.95% and a negative net margin of 275.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.84) earnings per share. analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,464,000. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,649,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $256.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

