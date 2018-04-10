Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.77.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41,121.62, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Dean S. Mathison sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $78,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,238.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $564,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,177,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,209 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 42.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/intercontinental-exchange-ice-price-target-increased-to-81-00-by-analysts-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.