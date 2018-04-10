Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $225,847.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 132,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $9,698,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,684,837.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,143. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 3,126,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,182. The company has a market capitalization of $42,227.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $76.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

