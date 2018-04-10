International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Major Shareholder Buys $40,491.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,491.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,660,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,914,900.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 5,705 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.85 per share, for a total transaction of $769,319.25.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 4,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.59 per share, for a total transaction of $646,032.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 55,596 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,450,419.96.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 1,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.99 per share, for a total transaction of $148,489.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,304 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,320.16.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,708,500.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 299,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,681.28, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $519,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

