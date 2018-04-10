International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,632,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,790,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,049 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $19,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 210,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,265.21, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

