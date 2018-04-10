International Speedway (ISCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISCB traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,843.52, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.09. International Speedway has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $46.61.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation is an owner of motorsports entertainment facilities and promoter of motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The Company’s motorsports themed event operations consist of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities. As of November 30, 2016, the Company owned and/or operated 13 of the nation’s motorsports entertainment facilities: Daytona International Speedway in Florida; Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway in Michigan; Auto Club Speedway of Southern California in California; Kansas Speedway in Kansas; Richmond International Raceway in Virginia; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; Chicagoland Speedway in Illinois; Martinsville Speedway in Virginia; Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona; Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida; Watkins Glen International in New York, and Route 66 Raceway in Illinois.

