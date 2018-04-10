Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 352,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,434. The stock has a market cap of $1,090.86, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.75. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,975.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $433,951.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,798 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

