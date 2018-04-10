Intersections, Inc. (INTX) Chairman Sells $10,300.00 in Stock

Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) Chairman Michael R. Stanfield sold 5,000 shares of Intersections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $10,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,575.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INTX remained flat at $$1.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,796. Intersections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intersections stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intersections, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Intersections worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

