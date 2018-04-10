INTL FCStone (INTL) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of INTL FCStone worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of INTL FCStone by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of INTL FCStone by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of INTL FCStone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of INTL FCStone by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of INTL FCStone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL FCStone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

INTL opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. INTL FCStone has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $798.44, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.68.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter.

In other INTL FCStone news, insider Brian T. Sephton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $34,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,454.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,918. Insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

