Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 15,460,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,235,609. The company has a market cap of $303,520.53, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

