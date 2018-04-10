Intu Properties (INTU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.90) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 270 ($3.82). Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 245 ($3.46) to GBX 230 ($3.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 246 ($3.48) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.25) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intu Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241.27 ($3.41).

LON INTU traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 204.20 ($2.89). 2,253,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.60 ($4.12).

In related news, insider Matthew Roberts sold 22,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £46,076.14 ($65,125.29). Also, insider David Fischel sold 24,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £52,391.56 ($74,051.67).

Intu Properties Company Profile

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including ten of the top 25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

