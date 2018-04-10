Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS):

3/14/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($80.25) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($81.48) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €69.00 ($85.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($104.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €80.00 ($98.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €76.00 ($93.83) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €84.00 ($103.70) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €76.00 ($93.83) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($86.42) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €90.00 ($111.11) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €81.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €75.00 ($92.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €74.00 ($91.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €87.00 ($107.41) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €74.00 ($91.36) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) traded up €0.18 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching €70.74 ($87.33). 230,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $5,080.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a one year high of €81.34 ($100.42).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

