Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Savannah Resources (SAV)

Savannah Resources (LON: SAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/5/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

3/5/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Capital Partners.

2/28/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 11 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

2/26/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

2/26/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

2/21/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 11 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Savannah Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Beaufort Securities from GBX 10.70 ($0.15) to GBX 9.60 ($0.13). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Savannah Resources is now covered by analysts at Barclays. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 41 ($0.57) price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

2/12/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Capital Partners.

2/12/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

2/12/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap. They now have a GBX 11 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

1/25/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Capital Partners.

1/25/2018 – Savannah Resources had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Savannah Resources stock opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.06 and a PE ratio of -595.00. Savannah Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.92 ($0.10).

Savannah Resources Plc is a United Kingdom-based multi -commodity and multi-geographic development company. The Company’s principal activities include the exploration for copper in Oman and enhancement of the Company’s heavy mineral sands Project in Mozambique. The Company’s segments include Oman Copper, Mozambique Mineral Sands, Headquarter administration and corporate, and Investments.

