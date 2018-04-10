Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

3/28/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JAG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 430,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,977. The firm has a market cap of $2,819.20, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 135.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 444,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $5,537,515.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,357,287.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 148,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,904,955.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,632,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,879,687.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,016 shares of company stock worth $7,688,993.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC now owns 578,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 63,565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

