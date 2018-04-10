Investors Bank (ISBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.58 Million

Analysts expect Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post sales of $183.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.95 million and the highest is $185.20 million. Investors Bank posted sales of $176.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bank will report full year sales of $183.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.10 million to $745.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $776.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $756.53 million to $795.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bank.

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. Investors Bank had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Investors Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bank in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bank in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

ISBC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 635,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4,054.73, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bank has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

In other news, Director William V. Cosgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,338,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,400. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bank Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

