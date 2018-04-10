Masimo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 817% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 29,303 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,403 shares of company stock worth $4,040,693. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,324,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,331.26, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Masimo had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

