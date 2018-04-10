Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on SEI Investments (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 603 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 738% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $1,581,634.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,742,609.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,112. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11,446.71, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.07. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.96 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

