Unit Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 941% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,898,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 493,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,020.91, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.92. Unit has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Unit will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

