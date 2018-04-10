Investors Buy Shares of Digital Realty (DLR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $29.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.53 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Digital Realty had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Digital Realty traded down ($0.90) for the day and closed at $103.48

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS upgraded Digital Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Digital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21,430.55, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.10%. research analysts expect that Digital Realty will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 243,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,182,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,785,000 after purchasing an additional 238,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,283,000 after purchasing an additional 231,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 145,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

