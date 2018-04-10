InvisibleCoin Price Tops $0.34 (IVZ)

InvisibleCoin (CURRENCY:IVZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One InvisibleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvisibleCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. InvisibleCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InvisibleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018124 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034017 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012536 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006476 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InvisibleCoin Profile

InvisibleCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2015.

Buying and Selling InvisibleCoin

InvisibleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy InvisibleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvisibleCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvisibleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

