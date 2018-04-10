Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVTY opened at $4.05 on Monday. Invuity has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%. analysts expect that Invuity will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Invuity news, VP Andrew Sale bought 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,507.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,292.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 64,158 shares of Invuity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,095.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,815 shares of company stock worth $393,179. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVTY. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invuity in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invuity by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invuity by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invuity by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/invuity-ivty-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-strong-sell-updated.html.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.