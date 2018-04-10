Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,254 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 15th total of 661,969 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IO. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of IO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 153,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ion Geophysical has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.47, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.82.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

