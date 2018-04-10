Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

News stories about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.9146265088961 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 1,197,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,030. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,101.40, a P/E ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 16,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $856,576.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,984.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,472 shares of company stock worth $3,724,041 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

