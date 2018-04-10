Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.72.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $14.45 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,124,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 463,486 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 690,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

