Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Iradimed (IRMD) Share Price

Press coverage about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.888380983881 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Iradimed stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18, a PE ratio of 181.88 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. Iradimed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $72,206.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

