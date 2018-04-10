Media coverage about Irish Investment Fund (NYSE:IRL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Irish Investment Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2963837197453 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:IRL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,086. Irish Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.289 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Irish Investment Fund (IRL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/irish-investment-fund-irl-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Irish Investment Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end company, which engages in long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.