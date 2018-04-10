iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 202,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. 181,300 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

