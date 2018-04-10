iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of IBMK opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ishares-ibonds-dec-2022-term-muni-bond-etf-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-ibmk-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.